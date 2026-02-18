New mandate in India and Japan's moment

Japan rarely produces political moments that feel genuinely transformative. Its post-war politics have been marked less by dramatic rupture than by careful continuity; leadership changes within a broad consensus. But the decisive mandate that has brought Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first woman to hold the office, to power is different. It’s not merely a social milestone; it’s a moment of strategic reckoning. India cannot afford to ignore this moment.

With a commanding parliamentary majority and renewed political authority, Tokyo now possesses something rare: the capacity to act decisively. Whether it chooses to do so will shape not only Japan’s future but the wider balance of power across Asia.

Since the Meiji Restoration of 1868, Japan has shown an extraordinary ability to reinvent itself under pressure. The leaders of Meiji understood that survival in a world dominated by imperial powers required bold transformation. They adopted Western institutions without surrendering cultural identity. That lesson reverberates through Japan’s history: in its rise, its wartime tragedy and its remarkable post-war reinvention as a pacifist economic powerhouse under the Yoshida Doctrine, which prioritised economic recovery and relied on the United States for security.

Today, Japan appears to be entering what might be described as a post-Yoshida moment, when the assumptions of strategic restraint are being reconsidered in light of a far more demanding geopolitical environment.