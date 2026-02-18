The idea of neutral law

The standard foundational myth of political modernity portrays the modern State as the offspring of a linear trajectory of disenchantment. In this narrative, modern States—a Westphalian conception—resulted from a long-drawn process of subtraction: as societies modernised, they shed the baggage of religiosity and theology, of make-believe and mysticism, replacing reverence for the supernatural with the legitimacy of scientific certainty, purifying themselves in Popperian rationalism. The transformation into political modernity, in other terms, required a fundamental shift in the epistemic basis of what the polity held to be true—from the fountainhead of the transcendent and sublime to the headwaters of causality. The idea of an ordered, rational cosmos governed by divine provenance and deliverance thus perished. With the collapse of this old moral and political order, the death of God in our immanent and temporal realm became inevitable.

A central anxiety of the incipient liberal secular State, bereft of a supreme source of moral law, lay in establishing the foundations of its own moral authority. While the State required—as it still does—civic virtue, solidarity and moral cohesion, it faced a dilemma. If it were to guarantee these on the basis of what had largely been a religious ethos, it risked ceasing to be secular. This was particularly so because religious arguments have always been fundamentally non-public, relying on authority in the form of revelation that cannot be shared by all reasonable agents. On the other hand, if the State were to provide only a broad skeletal procedure without replenishing the well of moral capital, it could become vulnerable to illiberal forces. Mere legal compulsion, procedural or otherwise, could never guarantee social cohesion. Yet, the moral fiber of constitutional rights and duties must originate somewhere. States addressed this dilemma by displacing religion with a democratic ethos, inventing a shared language of legitimacy supported by an origin story and a civil religion that were non-denominational, binding the populace to State’s highest ideals. States, in other words, established a mythology around their creation—and often their constitutions—that endowed their existence with meaning and inspired a non-rational emotional response from their citizenry that has sustained them. Such foundational myths need not be historically accurate to be effective. What matters is that they answer the need for significance. They must confer meaning and explain why the nation exists, what it stands for, and what unique destiny it embodies.