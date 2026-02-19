What's in name? Significance of the new signifiers

Names can be as unexceptional as symbolic. However, politics takes the ritual of christening to another level, where nomenclatures are imbued with messaging, consonant with ideologies, roots and beliefs. When the Modi regime renamed the Union government’s citadels of power vested for nearly eight decades in the South and North Blocks respectively as Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, the names signified the ruling BJP’s grandiose sense of purpose—at least for popular consumption. Seva Teerth, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, National Security Council and the Cabinet Secretariat, translates as a place sanctified by ‘service to citizens’, while Kartavya Bhavan, which means ‘house of duty’, is home to several key ministries including finance, defence and information & broadcasting.

The etymologies are entrenched more in Sanskrit than colloquial Hindi. From the start, the BJP and some of the newer parties in the Hindi heartland such as Samajwadi Party were inclined towards purging the Hindi language of the influence of Urdu, Maithili, Awadhi and Bhojpuri, and bringing its usage as close to Sanskrit as was conceivable. To the BJP, the change represented unshackling names that originated in the colonial era. But honestly, were South and North Blocks difficult to pronounce? Drivers in the national capital, who understood the earlier names perfectly well, might take time to internalise their earnest-sounding replacements. But that’s how the BJP wants the new order to be.

In 2016, two years after Narendra Modi was first sworn in as Prime Minister, Race Course Road, which housed the PM’s official residence, was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg to convey a sense of openness and accessibility because the phrase means people’s welfare. For all intent and purpose, the sprawling housing complex is one of the most tightly-guarded areas in Delhi, and with good reason too. In 2022, Rajpath or King’s Way (music to the erstwhile colonialists’ ears), the premier ceremonial boulevard that runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan to National Stadium via India Gate, was rechristened Kartavya Path (to signal duty-based governance). This 3-km stretch hosts the Republic Day pageant and was part of the ambitious revamped Central Vista Avenue.