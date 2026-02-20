André Béteille: A grammarian of culture

My father used to tell me that India does not value its real treasures. I knew he was not talking about objects or commodities or even the great historic monuments. He was dealing with intangibles.

He was referring to a teacher as a resource. A teacher can set fire to the imagination even in a third-rate, ramshackled school. A teacher becomes the seeding ground of the nursery of dissent even in a bureaucratic, third-rate university. A teacher is life-giving by definition. And André Béteille was one such person.

André was exemplary. For him, the university was the cathedral of the 21st century. The class provided the daily source of the sacred. For him, the everyday lecture sustained the traditions of scholarship and knowledge that the university has protected for centuries.

We must realise that André was himself one such person. When he was at the Delhi University, it had over a dozen such intellectuals: there was Sumit Sarkar in the history department, Randhir Singh in political science, Amartya Sen in economics, and Veena Das and Jit Uberoi in sociology.

The very presence of these people gave scholarship both a sense of dignity and play, and made academics an attractive career to follow. I must emphasise that for André Béteille, everydayness was a ritual. For him, the lecture hall, the seminar room and the conference hall—they were where the three great sacred events of the university were embodied.