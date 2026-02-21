The buy now, pain later model

Fintech firms are targeting consumer financing with buy now, pay later or BNPL products, also known as point-of-sale financing. The simple idea is that when you purchase anything, you do not pay the full price immediately, but in instalments usually over six to eight weeks.

It is an adaptation of layaways where you made a series of payments to cover the purchase price. The difference is, under BNPL, you get the item today, rather than having to wait until you have paid in full. It is similar to purchases using a credit card or loan allowing payments to be spread over time.

The largest segment is integrated BNPL shopping apps like Klarna, LazyPay, Simpl and Amazon Pay Later that cater to low-value purchases, usually of groceries, meals and clothes. There are equivalents that focus on larger items, typically electronics, furniture, home goods, sports equipment and travel, repayable over eight to nine months.

BNPL now accounts for over $300 billion globally, against around $2 billion a decade ago. It’s growing fast in India too, partially driven by the growth in online shopping during the pandemic.

The attractions include availability at point of purchase, ease-of-use via apps, product-independent financing, credit with limited checks and seemingly no interest charges. The cost is covered by the seller, who pays a merchant fee plus a discount on the sale value.

In effect, the seller has a receivable which is being factored to the BNPL firm at an annualised funding cost of around 30 percent. These charges reduce merchant profit margins significantly. As BNPL encourages impulse purchases, the seller may face extra costs of higher rates of return.