The royal test L’affaire Andrew poses

The arrest last week of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, has prompted understandable confusion: is he again under investigation for sexual misconduct, or for financial wrongdoing? In the narrow sense, neither. The arrest concerns suspicion of misconduct in public office—a separate and more institutional question that shifts attention from personal scandal to the handling of official responsibility.

For years, Andrew’s public standing has been defined by his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Allegations of sexual misconduct brought by Virginia Giuffre were strenuously denied and later resolved through a civil settlement in 2022 without admission of liability. Those controversies centred on personal conduct and reputational damage. The present inquiry, by contrast, examines whether a holder of public responsibility observed the standards expected of that office.

Recent reporting has drawn attention to emails sent during Andrew’s tenure as the UK’s trade envoy, a role he held from 2001 to 2011. One message from December 2010, reportedly sent from ‘The Duke’ to Epstein, attached what was described as a “confidential brief produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province for International Investment Opportunities”. The email continued: “I am going to offer this elsewhere in my network (including Abu Dhabi) but would be very interested in your comments, views or ideas.”