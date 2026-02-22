Dissent as an imperative for judicial democracy

Recently, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court, by necessary implication, criticised the Collegium headed by the then Chief Justice B R Gavai, for its resolution of October 14, 2025. The resolution recommended the transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court, rather than to the Chhattisgarh High Court as proposed earlier. It was stated that the change of decision was due to the request from the Union government. Justice Bhuyan rightly lamented that when the Collegium noted in the minutes that the transfer is made at the behest of the Centre, it reflects the Centre’s clear intrusion into the internal affairs of the judiciary. The judge also spoke extensively about the judiciary's credibility crisis.

The Indian Constitution is not a perfect document that meets every crisis the nation or her institutions may face from time to time. Regulating transfers of HC judges is a grey area. Article 222 of the Constitution only says that the President may, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, transfer a judge from one HC to another. During the National Emergency (1975-1977), the country witnessed the non-consensual transfer of 16 HC judges who refused to please the regime. The Constitution does not indicate the parameters for transferring or not transferring HC judges. As held in Chand Himatlal Sheth (1977), Article 222 does not mandate that the transfer be consensual. This deficit was sought to be remedied by precedents popularly known as the Judges cases: The First Judges Case (1981), Second Judges Case (1993), Third Judges Case (1998) and the Fourth Judges Case (2015). The 1981 decision that upheld the executive’s power in the realm of judicial appointments is no longer the law, with the invention and evolution of the Collegium, as seen in subsequent cases. Like judicial appointments, in principle, the transfer of judges is now within the Collegium’s domain. Yet, judicial transfers were often criticised for being vitiated by executive influence.

The executive’s role in judicial transfers across high courts is not erased in India, despite the verdicts to the contrary in the Second, Third and Fourth Judges cases. By designing the new memorandum of procedure device, which the Constitution did not envisage, the Supreme Court's judgements created more problems than they resolved. In the matter of appointment, including that to the Supreme Court, the Centre does have a de facto role. In transferring high court judges, often leading to a change in the composition of Collegium in the respective HCs, similar executive dominance prevails. A senior judge who is part of the Collegium might lose her status as a member once she is sent to another HC with more senior judges. This would impact her participatory role in administrative decisions. The Centre plays a pivotal role in such transfers, sometimes with a dubious agenda. This exposes the rhetoric about judicial independence in India.