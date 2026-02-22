FAITHLINE | The Chindian tale

He is credited with inventing Chindian favourites like Chicken Manchurian, Cauliflower Manchurian and Veg Manchurian, none of which has anything to do with faraway Manchuria but a lot to do with pakoras dunked in gravy, with Chinese flavouring instead of Indian masalas. He is also held to have introduced Chindian staples like chicken corn soup, hot and sour soup, chicken lollipops and date pancakes with ice cream, besides spring rolls, noodles and fried rice. I’m not sure if he invented the notorious Paneer Manchurian, which sounds more Chinjabi than Chindian. If so, it’s further proof that Sino-Indian has become its own genre, with even ‘Idli Manchurian’ at Udupi restaurants.

The Chinese, being expert tanners, also make the most beautiful shoes and handbags in the land, from the softest leather. Their creations are stitched with fine craftsmanship. In my teens, I could never find comfortable shoes for my long, narrow feet among the two-and-a-half brands available then. I wept that I had inherited my father’s feet, not my mother’s, and was teased in the swimming pool, “Here’s the mermaid, see her flippers?” which did not exactly encourage self-confidence.

When riding lessons began, obviously riding boots were required, for I couldn’t show up in unsafe sandals or slippers. That’s when life changed forever. Riding boots had to be made to order, as they were not available otherwise. Armed with my father’s permission and promise to pay, I marched into the shoe shop of KK Lee in Delhi’s Khan Market. When he made me try on my new boots, I almost started weeping again. For the first time in my life, my poor feet were comfortable, for he understood the human foot. Years later, the old bond revived with his son Richard. I was new to credit cards, and unaccountably lost mine. I ran into the Lees’ shop in panic and told Richard, who knew what to do, and fixed matters.

I was used to seeing images of Kuan Yin in Chinese shops. She is the East Asian Bodhisattva of mercy and kindness, derived from Avalokitesvara. Her name means ‘One who hears the world’s cries’, and rescues those in fear or despair. Decades later, the memory of the kind-hearted Lees was a reason for my frequent visits to Kuan Yin’s serene temple in Bangkok’s Chinatown, for she was no stranger to me. May the Year of the Horse prove lucky for our fellow Indians of Chinese descent and for us all.

