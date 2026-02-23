When the only thing constant is a job crisis

We live in a wild, wild world. Gone are the days when life at work was predictable. Today, nothing is. One day there is a tariff war. Then there is peace, with a treaty to boot. And celebration of a win on both sides of the trade border. The next day, there is a tumult once again as the US Supreme Court turns it topsy-turvy again.

Uncertainty is the norm. Nothing is permanent. But permacrisis is here for sure. A term that elevates crisis to a state of deep permanence. We might as well get used to it.

A lot of crazy things have been happening. Apart from the tariff war, gold, silver and copper prices have run amok. Indians who traditionally saved gold and silver under the guise of festive splurges, women’s cravings, wedding gifts and other excuses are today laughing all the way to their bank lockers, or to their ‘Godrej bureaus’. All of a sudden, the personal wealth of gold- and silver-conscious Indians has gone up. This applies to the great Indian middle, lower and upper income groups—in that pecking order.

And then there is the permacrisis in the job market. Everyone is suddenly insecure about their jobs. In the old days—that is, five years ago—it was the middle manager in the organisation who was worried. He or she had put in some 20 years of work and was in their late forties or early fifties. Youngsters and new recruits in their early thirties were replacing them. The jobs could be done at cheaper salaries and lower employee-carrying costs.