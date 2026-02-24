India’s AI moment: For substance after the summit

The recent AI Impact Summit in Delhi was more than a diplomatic gathering—it was a declaration of intent. For years, the global conversation on artificial intelligence has been monopolised by the Global North—nations that, for all their computational prowess, lack firsthand experience of the challenges faced by the developing world. India’s singular achievement at this summit was to force a reckoning with that asymmetry.

The landmark New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments—signed by nearly all major AI companies, Indian and international alike—commits to context-aware evaluation and multilingual deployment tailored to local environments. This is no symbolic gesture. For a country as linguistically and culturally diverse as India, it is a structural necessity. Unless the entities controlling AI power are willing to include the rest of the world in the conversation, our demands for inclusion will remain unheard. That they signed is significant.

But the most striking revelation was not in a policy document—it was in the expo’s hallways. People were literally pushing doors to join sessions. Global tech leaders, accustomed to cautious or hostile public reactions in Western capitals, were blindsided by the sheer enthusiasm. Young Indians do not view AI through the lens of fear—of displacement, control or existential risk. They see it as a partner: a tool for uplift of self and progress of the nation. That is a civilisational mindset shift, and the world should pay attention.

Enthusiasm, however, is not policy. Converting this energy into genuine AI sovereignty begins with a hard question: do we have enough people who can build AI from the ground up? Not just fine-tune it or wrap it in an app, but construct it from first principles?