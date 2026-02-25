A new framework for NEP

The Indian higher education system has a crucial role in achieving the much-needed twin goals of economic prosperity and socio-cultural development. It is not new for India to lead the world in such outcomes. After all, Bharat’s ancient higher education centres such as Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramshila were the forebears of modern universities.

The focus on holistic, scientific and value education made these universities global centres of learning. There was a well-knit link between education and economic prosperity, eventually leading to socio-cultural development. However, the Indian education system had drifted in recent centuries from those lofty earlier goals.

Today, when India is poised to become the third largest economy, the need to link higher education with socio-cultural development has come back on the government’s agenda. The National Education Policy 2020 offers the ingredients for transforming higher education and achieving the milestone of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, while leveraging the aspirational youth of the country. At the same time, it promises to take Indian higher education beyond the national requirements, restoring Bharat’s role as a ‘Vishwaguru’. Thus, NEP 2020 has a pivotal role in linking our glorious past with the promising future envisioned by the Prime Minister.

At the time of independence, India had about 20 universities and 500 colleges. Today, it has one of the largest higher education systems with about 1,170 universities and more than 50,000 colleges focusing on teaching and research in almost all fields.

Yet, India’s relatively low gross enrolment ratio (GER) has been identified as a challenge, especially when the country is bestowed with a large youth population. Even the proposed increase in GER from the present 28 percent to 50 percent by 2035 may be inadequate for the country with a growing young population. Moreover, increasing GER in itself will not be a solution, given the current challenges of not being able to produce employable graduates.