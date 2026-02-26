Tomorrow’s money, today’s infra

For decades, infrastructure in India has followed a familiar cycle. The government builds an asset—a highway, a transmission line or a port terminal. The asset stabilises, begins generating steady revenue and then quietly recedes into the background of the public balance sheet. Its economic value remains locked in long-term cash flows even as new infrastructure needs continue to emerge.

The launch of the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 signals a shift in this cycle. Instead of allowing mature assets to passively yield incremental revenue, the government is choosing to unlock their value upfront and redeploy it into the next generation of infrastructure. This is not a departure from public ownership; it is a refinement of public capital management.

At a time when global capital is cautious and fiscal prudence is imperative, NMP 2.0 represents a calibrated approach. Beyond the headline numbers and sectoral targets, it delivers four pivotal gains: capital recycling, logistics cost reduction, GDP multiplier and infrastructure reliability.