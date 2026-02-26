Tomorrow’s money, today’s infra

For decades, infrastructure in India has followed a familiar cycle. The government builds an asset—a highway, a transmission line or a port terminal. The asset stabilises, begins generating steady revenue and then quietly recedes into the background of the public balance sheet. Its economic value remains locked in long-term cash flows even as new infrastructure needs continue to emerge.
The launch of the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 signals a shift in this cycle. Instead of allowing mature assets to passively yield incremental revenue, the government is choosing to unlock their value upfront and redeploy it into the next generation of infrastructure. This is not a departure from public ownership; it is a refinement of public capital management.
At a time when global capital is cautious and fiscal prudence is imperative, NMP 2.0 represents a calibrated approach. Beyond the headline numbers and sectoral targets, it delivers four pivotal gains: capital recycling, logistics cost reduction, GDP multiplier and infrastructure reliability.
Capital recycling
At its core, NMP 2.0 recognises that infrastructure assets, once operational, can generate steady cash flows over long periods. Under traditional financing models, these future cash flows contribute little to immediate needs. Asset monetisation converts a portion of these into upfront capital without transferring ownership, thereby unlocking liquidity that can be redeployed into new infrastructure creation. This mechanism has several fiscal implications.
Improving government liquidity: Instead of waiting years for incremental revenue accrual through user fees or budgetary allocations, the government can accelerate its infrastructure agenda with the upfront proceeds from monetisation. This is particularly valuable when growth momentum needs reinforcement and public investment remains a dominant driver of economic activity.
Reducing borrowing pressure: Traditionally, large-scale infrastructure development has depended on public borrowing. Excessive reliance on debt can elevate debt-servicing costs and constrain other priorities including health, education and welfare. In the NMP model, the government reduces dependence on additional borrowings. This not only lowers interest expense over time but also helps maintain a healthier debt-to-GDP trajectory.
Strengthening public balance sheet: Capital locked in mature assets often has lower marginal productivity relative to new, high-multiplier investments. By recycling this capital, India enhances the productivity of its public balance sheet—enabling the same asset base to generate multiple growth cycles. This is not asset dilution; it is capital optimisation. Optimising public capital in this way improves the overall quality of public expenditure and enhances government capacity to deliver long-term development outcomes.
Importantly, monetisation also creates a structured pipeline of investable assets that can attract long-term institutional capital—pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign investors. This deepens India’s infrastructure capital markets, diversifies sources of financing and reduces systemic risk associated with concentrated banking exposure.
For India, fiscal sustainability is arguably the most significant gain from NMP 2.0. It reinforces macroeconomic credibility, preserves budgetary flexibility and allows public investment to expand without compromising financial stability.
Reducing logistics cost
Most published accounts within NMP 2.0 miss out on the structural impact of monetisation on logistics efficiency—a factor that can materially lower the cost of doing business in India. Reducing logistics costs has been a long-standing objective and a stated priority of the government. High logistics costs have historically acted as a drag on competitiveness, contributing to higher inventory costs, longer lead times and limited time-to-market advantages.
By introducing performance-linked private participation into operational infrastructure assets, NMP 2.0 creates incentives for better utilisation, improved maintenance standards and operational efficiency. Private operators compensated through transparent concession arrangements have commercial incentives to reduce bottlenecks, enhance throughput and shorten transit times. For example, quicker turnaround at ports or higher average speeds on monetised highways directly reduce freight lead times and operating expenses.
For industry, these gains are immediate and tangible: lower logistics costs result in improved margins, reduced working capital cycles, and enhanced global competitiveness. For smaller businesses, which often face the highest logistics friction, improved connectivity expands market reach. For exporters, reliable logistics is a source of competitive differentiation. And for integrated supply chains—electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals and agriculture—logistics efficiency is not a temporary stimulus; it is a structural reform that permanently strengthens cost competitiveness.
Sustaining growth momentum
It is widely acknowledged in economic literature that infrastructure investment carries one of the highest multipliers in the economy. Construction activity generates employment across skill levels, stimulates demand in core sectors such as steel, cement and machinery, and catalyses private investment across manufacturing and services.
By unlocking resources for new projects, NMP 2.0 ensures that infrastructure creation continues at scale. This sustained activity supports growth across industrial corridors, logistics hubs and urban centres. The effects are not merely additive; they are multiplicative. Improved connectivity enhances productivity, lowers transaction costs and raises India’s potential output over time.
Published articles have often cited estimates suggesting that NMP 2.0 could contribute tens of lakh crore rupees to GDP over the next decade. While the precise numbers may vary across models, the underlying economic logic is consistent: infrastructure expansion, financed in a fiscally prudent manner, underpins higher growth.
In an environment where global supply chains are diversifying, infrastructure quality will increasingly influence investment location decisions. Countries that offer reliable, cost-competitive infrastructure will attract long-term capital. NMP 2.0, by sustaining infrastructure momentum, enhances India’s position in this global competition for investment.
Building long-term confidence
Infrastructure expansion must be accompanied by reliability. Predictable travel times, efficient cargo handling, and consistent utility services are essential for industrial planning and long-term investment decisions. Monetisation frameworks typically embed performance standards and maintenance obligations that go beyond one-time construction.
By shifting the focus toward lifecycle asset management, monetisation contracts ensure that infrastructure performance is maintained and enhanced over the concession period. This reduces operational uncertainty, lowers risk premiums and supports just-in-time manufacturing.
Reliable infrastructure also strengthens ease-of-doing business, reinforces investor confidence, and enhances India’s reputation as a dependable destination for domestic and global capital.
Taken together, these four gains form a reinforcing cycle. Fiscal strength enables sustained infrastructure expansion; efficient and reliable infrastructure lowers business costs; lower costs improve competitiveness and competitiveness drives growth.
Industry welcomes this forward-looking reform. To maximise its impact, transparent implementation, predictable regulation and harmonised frameworks across levels of government will be essential. From industry’s perspective, three elements will be critical: simplified bidding through plug-and-play models, harmonised concession agreements across states and predictable sectoral regulation to ensure performance accountability. Equally important will be ensuring deep and competitive bidder participation so that asset valuations fully reflect long-term economic value and safeguard public interest.
No policy is without risk and NMP 2.0 is no exception. Beyond execution challenges, another pertinent risk relates to maintaining competitive tension across monetisation rounds. Insufficient bidder participation or narrow market concentration could suppress discovery of true asset value and limit the effectiveness of monetisation. This underscores the importance of broadening the investor base and deepening institutional participation.
Chandrajit Banerjee | Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry
