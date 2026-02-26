When the whole does not count all the parts

Quite definitively, the Northeast is part of the Indian State. But unfortunately, the region is still struggling to fit into the larger Indian national identity, not so much on account of its own sense of alienation but because of the subliminal irredentist nature of the Indian identity and the unwillingness of those within this racial fold to accept the Northeast as it is within this fold.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) ideologue Ashok Mitra anticipated this national blind-spot illustratively in a newspaper column titled ‘A dose of heresy: Imagining alternative histories of the Northeast’ years ago. Up until 1937, Burma was a part of British India. However, when the British decided to bifurcate India to be a separate colony that year, even though it was a time the Indian national movement was peaking, there was not even a squeak of protest. He also speculates that if the hill states of the Northeast, too, had been similarly separated that year, there probably would have been no protest either.

This nearly happened, too. Several British administrators posted in the Northeast noticed this psychological distance. Four of them had actually suggested that the ‘excluded’ and ‘partially excluded’ hill territories beyond Assam’s Inner Line drawn by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, together with the contiguous hill regions of Burma, should be left as a separate ‘Crown colony’—neither a part of India nor of Burma—when the British leave.

The most elaborate of these suggestions came as a 22-page note from Robert Reid, who was the governor of Assam from 1937 to 1942. This plan came to be taken seriously, and as David R Syiemlieh notes in his book On the Edge of Empire: Four British Plans for North East India, 1941-1947, the then secretary of state for India, L S Amery, forwarded a copy of it to Oxford professor Reginald Coupland to be used in the third and final volume on the constitutional problem in India that he was working on at the time. The professor did so, but lazy scholarship later resulted in this ‘Reid’s plan’ coming to be also referred to falsely as the ‘Coupland plan’.