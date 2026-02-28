Five structural shifts in new AI order

For the first time, India convened the 360-degree global AI value chain in one integrated forum. Policymakers, model builders, deep-tech founders, industry leaders, skilling institutions, investors and representatives from around 118 countries came together to discuss foundational research, infrastructure, applications, workforce transitions and governance in a single strategic frame.

I overheard a founder say, “We found our tribe.” That sentiment stayed with me as it captured something important. Mature ecosystems are not built only on capital or talent; they are built on coherence. The summit created that.

Here are five shifts that the summit highlighted.

From data to compute to intelligence: For decades, globalisation has revolved around efficiency—nations have competed on scale, cost arbitrage and market access, with supply chains optimised for the lowest-cost producer. The digital era reframed the rules: data became the new currency, and platforms the new empires. Countries raced to amass information and compute power, turning hyperscale data centres and advanced semiconductors into strategic assets and geopolitical chokepoints. The AI Impact Summit 2026 marked the pivot to a third phase: competition centred on applied intelligence at population scale. The decisive frontier is no longer raw compute ownership, but embedding reliable, inclusive intelligence across economies and societies.

Just as digitisation captured records, integration linked systems, and analytics built insights, intelligence acts—it interprets, predicts and responds in real time (for example, forecasting district-level outbreaks and auto-allocating vaccines). Consultants estimate that AI could add $13-15 trillion to global GDP by 2030, but value accrues to those who integrate it at population scale in agriculture, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, governance and skilling. That is where the next competitive frontier lies.