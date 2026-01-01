The ethics of attention on ordinary lives

Cinema is a medium made for spectacular, extraordinary and even grotesque narratives. In contrast, what is striking about Perfect Family, a web series produced by Pankaj Tripathi, and Anusha Rizvi’s film The Great Shamsuddin Family is that they turn their gaze towards a realm often neglected in cinema—the uncelebrated ordinariness of everyday lives, marked by pain, endurance and muted anguish.

In foregrounding this ordinariness, both these works compel us to train our attention to images we tend to unsee and glaze over. In depicting conflict and suffering without theatrical escalation, these works unsettle us with issues we are deeply familiar with. These narratives mirror a social reality we do not always acknowledge, making us realise beautifully how the ordinary, when honestly rendered, can be profoundly disturbing.

Perfect Family exemplifies this aesthetic and ethical choice. Whatever Tripathi’s characters lack in overt theatrical intensity, he allows them to compensate for by showing the rhythms of a life shaped by small accommodations, unspoken contestations and daily negotiations. Gestures and even silences acquire meaning as much as the words uttered. Witnessing the emotional economy of a family that appears functional, even content, one realises that the missed conversations, deferred desires, fragile compromises have quietly fractured it. I was impressed that the revelations in the series were not dramatic, yet the ‘perfection’ of the family is exposed as a social performance sustained through denial. We often mistake endurance for genuine harmony.

Anusha Rizvi’s The Great Shamsuddin Family operates through a similar trope, though its political implications are more explicit. The members of the Shamsuddin family are neither heroic victims nor symbolic constructs designed to elicit easy empathy. They are ordinary, but in the most unsettling sense. I found it unsettling because they endure, adapt and persist without the promise of transformation. Their lives unfold within systems that constrain choice while demanding compliance. Surviving is shown to require a form of labour even when no path towards liberation might be available.