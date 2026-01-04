Faithline | Ali, who unites the believers

Since Iran is in the news and since Hazrat Ali’s birthday, or Wiladat-e-Maula Ali, fell on January 2 this year in India, I thought it would be interesting to talk about him this week. Who was Hazrat Ali? Ali ibn Abu Talib was born around 600 CE in Mecca. Some say he was born inside the Kaaba, the holiest site of Islam, and that he was the only such person in history. He was the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad. He is revered as the first Imam by Shia Muslims and as the fourth Rashidun Caliph by Sunni Muslims. Khulafa-e-Rashideen or Rashidun means the ‘Rightly Guided Successors’ or ‘Rightly Guided Caliphs’, referring to the first four caliphs who led the Muslim community in Arabia after Prophet Muhammad's death. They were Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman and Ali.

Of the four, only the first, Abu Bakr, died a natural death. The others were assassinated, including Hazrat Ali in 661 CE. As the son of the Prophet’s uncle, Abu Talib, he grew up under the Prophet’s care after a famine. He later married the Prophet’s daughter, Fatima, and became his son-in-law. After her death, he had eight other wives in all and several slave women who bore him children. He was a close follower of the Prophet and renowned as a great warrior in the cause of Islam.

Shia Muslims consider Ali to be the only legitimate immediate successor to the Prophet of Islam, hence their rift with Sunnis. Iran is almost ninety-five percent a Shia country.

Many in India would have heard the song ‘Man kunto maula fa-haza Ali un maula’. It is traced back to an incident in a Hadith. The Hadiths were originally oral traditions, later recorded as sayings or actions of the Prophet. They were written around 200 years after his passing. This Hadith goes that after his final pilgrimage in March 632 CE, the Prophet stopped at Ghadir Khumm, an oasis, also referred to as the Pond of Khumm, and gathered a large crowd of Muslims. He then made the declaration, “Man kunto maula fa-haza Ali un maula,” meaning ‘Whoever accepts me as a master, Ali is his master too.’ The word maula or mawla is Arabic and is used with masculine names. It means ‘master’ or ‘guardian’.