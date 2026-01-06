Artificial Intelligence | Frontier tech in a bubble wrap

In 1999, a small Las Vegas car dealership called Uniprime Capital Acceptance Inc more than doubled its stock price by announcing—without any evidence—that one of its subsidiaries had found a cure for AIDS. Investors didn’t blink. They bought the stock. This episode captures a core feature of bubbles. It is not just about high valuations, but a collective abandonment of basic underwriting discipline.

In financial theory, bubbles form when three forces reinforce each other: extrapolative expectations (investors naively project recent returns indefinitely), abundant liquidity (new money continuously enters to validate those expectations) and narrative-driven coordination (investors act not on fundamentals but on what others believe).

This is akin to the Keynesian ‘beauty contest’, where investors buy not what they think is valuable, but what they think others will soon find beautiful. Behavioural finance calls this ‘positive feedback trading’. Macro-finance models call it a ‘liquidity-driven asset boom’. In practice, it is the same phenomenon—a system in which capital inflows, sentiment and balance-sheet leverage co-evolve faster than fundamental cash flows can justify.

Seen through that lens, the artificial intelligence cycle of 2023-25 resembles a bubble’s early stage. The irony is that the fundamentals look spectacular. Nvidia’s latest quarter reported $57 billion in revenue (up 62 percent from last year), $51.2 billion of it from data-centre AI chips alone, and a forward outlook of $65 billion with roughly half a trillion dollars in future chip orders booked. AMD has almost quadrupled in value in three years, signed multibillion-dollar chip deals with OpenAI and Oracle, and now publicly projects that AI data-centre spending will reach $1 trillion per year by 2030. Yet, the market’s reaction has been ambivalent in recent months.