Budget boosts needed in 2026 for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Developing human capital will be at the heart of India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat at 2047. As we approach the Union Budget for 2026-27, a coherent strategy linking education, health, employment and skill development is essential. These pillars form the architecture of a productive, resilient and inclusive society, one that can sustain high growth and global competitiveness over the coming decades.

A healthy and skilled population is central to realising India’s potential as a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. Strengthening the health system is a natural starting point. A more decentralised, outcome-linked financing model where central transfers are tied to measurable improvements would allow states greater autonomy while ensuring accountability and real-time monitoring. This approach can help ensure that every rupee spent on health yields tangible results on the ground.

Equally important is addressing the acute shortage of healthcare professionals. Enforcing quality standards under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 through certified professionals supported on an interim basis by the central health regulators NABH and NHA can help raise standards nationwide. At the same time, India must make healthcare careers more aspirational. Structured pathways for task-shifting, where routine clinical responsibilities are reassigned to trained doctors, nurses, and allied health practitioners can alleviate specialist shortages. This should be complemented with civil services-recognised upskilling routes and expanded opportunities for senior secondary students and graduates to enter the healthcare ecosystem through clear progression ladders.

Modernising regulatory frameworks is also essential. A single national licence for online healthcare players covering e-pharmacies, e-diagnostics, and digital clinics would bring long-needed clarity. Updated provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for telemedicine and digital therapeutics, alongside tax parity for e-hospitals, will ensure that India’s evolving health-tech ecosystem is supported by contemporary rules.