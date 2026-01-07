Easy, Accessible Resolutions for 2026

The debauchery of New Year plans is behind us. We have all looked at our bank accounts and winced. 2025 personally wasn’t a spectacular year for me. My mental health hit a slump, akin to Kohli’s batting form in 2021. I failed spectacularly in my attempt to quit smoking, and now am hoping the government levies a 4,000% hike in cigarette prices as my last resort. It’s only been a week into 2026, and things are already looking bleak. Uncle Sam has attacked another small country to deliver their style of swift, military justice. China is on the brink of a conflict with Taiwan, and Russia continues to pepper Ukraine with missiles. My point is, 2026 is not going to be a particularly shiny year in history.

In such circumstances, it is important to keep one’s sanity intact. The world around us is engineered to elicit reactions and trigger emotions. There are actual scientists typing mysterious codes into their computers to keep us on the edge so we can be sold onion hair oil and home decor on Instagram. Every year, I suggest easy, accessible New Year resolutions for readers through this column. This year, I have decided to let go of the word ‘resolution’. Using the word makes one feel like Bheeshma Pitamaha taking a terrible vow. Let’s call them New Year suggestions instead.

Firstly, skip resolutions related to fitness. They’re almost a cliche now. And the truth is, no matter how disciplined you are, it’s hard to compete with a well-oiled capitalist machine. So delete food delivery apps instead. Not only are the prices three times the price at the actual restaurant, you have to go through the anxiety of tracking a tiny scooter on the app. Avoid targets that can be quantified. Base your targets purely on vibes. Normalise blocking people. Last year, I found someone’s posts extremely triggering on Instagram. Only to realise that it was a stranger I’d been following since 2017. You’re not going to meet 90 per cent of the people on social media ever again in your life.