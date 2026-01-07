The unpredictable man who turns on weak neighbours

The new year has begun with a military adventure. In a move that stunned the world, the established government of Venezuela was overthrown, and President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were dragged from their beds in Caracas, flown to the US, and imprisoned in New York. Not since the invasion of Iraq has the US made such an aggressive geopolitical gesture.

Yet, even the Iraq campaign was less crassly executed. When George W Bush sought to avenge the assassination attempt on his father by Saddam Hussein, he at least constructed the pretext of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ and assembled a multinational coalition with Britain, Australia and Poland. In Venezuela, there was no such cover. Declaring Maduro the chief of a cocaine ring, Trump captured the leadership and exulted in his victory over a smaller, weaker Latin American neighbour—one that happens to possess the world’s largest oil reserves.

Psychologists might argue this aligns with the diagnosis of ‘malignant narcissism’—a blend of narcissism, antisocial behaviour, paranoia and sadism—attributed to Trump by psychologists. In Trump’s mind, no predecessor—not Biden, Clinton or Obama, not even George Washington or Abraham Lincoln—can match him. He initially sought to subdue the world through punitive tariffs, though the efficacy of this economic warfare remains debatable. It is likely the American consumer suffered most, evidenced by the quiet withdrawal of tariff hikes on over 200 food products. While US inflation hovers between 2.8 percent and 3 percent, many economists argue it would have cooled further without his protectionist levies.

Initially, Trump indulged his narcissism through a crusade for the Nobel Peace Prize. He claimed credit for preventing conflicts globally, including the short India-Pakistan war—a claim India firmly repudiated. During his angry election campaign, he vowed the Ukraine war would end the day he assumed office. Yet, the reality is starkly different. Russia continues near-daily missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving civilians freezing while its forces press forward with the objective of capturing Kupyansk by February.