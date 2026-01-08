Why oil's not well in Venezuela

On the third night of the new year, the Caracas skyline was dotted with explosions. US military helicopters whisked the first couple of Venezuela from their comforts for a midnight ride to New York—in an operation eerily similar to a sequence from the 2001 movie Spy Game, in which Brad Pitt and Catherine McCormack’s characters are flown out of a Chinese prison. The intent and outcome differed in real life. It was about oil altering world dynamics—again.

Venezuela has figured for long on the US presidential radar. A growing Chinese and Russian influence in the South American country’s oil industry triggered a conflict of egos.

During a 2010 visit to the Venezuelan capital, Vladimir Putin, then the Russian prime minister, was gifted a symbolic ‘Key to Caracas’ as Hugo Chávez strengthened ties with Russia. A 20-year cooperation plan between Iran and Venezuela signed in 2022 included recovery of the latter’s oil industry. Despite sanctions, China continued as the largest customer of the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

As oil was the common denominator, the strategic capture of Venezuela strikes at the base of this growing nexus. Moreover, to stymie West Asia’s dominance in oil, the 303 billion barrels of Venezuelan reserves remain a pièce de résistance. With US and Canadian participation, a formidable competitor to Opec seems to be on the anvil.