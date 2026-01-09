Blurred visions of future past

Now, nation-states are tightening their borders by imposing stricter eligibility norms. Former colonial powers are turning back immigrants from their erstwhile possessions. Dual citizenship is being viewed with suspicion. If it is any comfort, communist internationalism―the comradeship which allowed activists like M N Roy to cross borders like they existed only on paper―collapsed on its inner contradictions much earlier. The age of the world citizen, once a figure of terrific stature, is over.

Futurism has been a force for about a century, from about the time of H G Wells. It has cast the horoscope of the human race using sounder techniques than astrology, but it has not been very much more reliable. Its hit rate has been high only in science and technology. Scientific prediction is based closely on facts, is incremental rather than exponential, and it goes wrong only when it ignores the universal forces of economics and politics―an invention must fulfil an obvious need, but must also be financially viable.

The Sony Walkman changed the future of music from communal listening, when families gathered around a radio or a tape deck, to individual music and personal playlists, the iPod and then streaming services like Spotify. It spread fast because it was cheaply manufactured and easily cloned. On the contrary, the century-old dream of setting up human settlements on Mars remains elusive because it would require dozens of nations to collaborate financially, setting aside their individual interests. Mass international cooperation was another prediction which is now failing, as the postwar compact unravels.

Media was supposed to have been transformed over the last three decades by the internet. Instead, it’s been transmogrified from a skyline of towering mastheads into a mishmash of paper, digital and TV which has increased information overload. In the 1990s, media moved online in a mad scramble and advertising followed. But they had not anticipated Facebook, which became the gateway for news and arbiter of what is seen and what goes unseen. It took the lion’s share of advertising and broke the business model of traditional media. The idea of definitive media is now history.