Needed: A fresh policy framework to engage the US

The new year began well for India-US relations. Most of December went without US President Donald Trump’s annoying pinpricks, usually accompanied by brazen insults from his courtiers in the administration. December offered a welcome change from the rest of Trump’s first year in office during his second term and hope sprang for a rosier 2026 in the hearts of Indian diplomats in Washington.

India’s public unfailingly gets worked up over everything that emanates even from outright non-entities in Washington. If Indians dispassionately scrutinised relations with the US, they will realise that two remarks by Trump about India so far in the new year were not suo motu presidential statements. US Senator Lindsey Graham got Trump into talking about India aboard Air Force One on January 4. Graham dragged India into his press gaggle while explaining the status of his Senate Bill to impose severe secondary sanctions on countries buying discounted Russian oil. Trump had to intervene. In the second instance the following day, at the annual policy retreat of Republican members of the House of Representatives, Trump spoke longer about India. But he spoke in response to an earlier reference to tariffs at the retreat.

One certainty about India-US relations in 2026 is that they are not headed for any great heights, unlike in the Bill Clinton or George W Bush presidencies. It will not even be like the four years of Trump’s immediate predecessor, Joe Biden. Since the Narendra Modi government has decided to be passive and not confront or challenge Trump at every turn—like China’s tit-for-tat attitude—it is unlikely that bilateral relations will nosedive.

Overall, New Delhi-Washington engagement will be on a plateau. The earlier hopes of a thriving multi-faceted bilateral partnership have already been belied with Trump in the White House. These expectations mostly fructified from 2021 until the US drifted into election mode at the end of 2023. To use a railway terminology, the engine of this engagement is now routinely chugging along and will continue to do so. It will not become a bullet train, as many in India had fervently hoped.