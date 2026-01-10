Greenland, Genghis Khan and the return of might

“We will do something with Greenland—either the nice way or the difficult way.”

You have to hand it to Donald Trump: he doesn’t beat about the bush. No pun intended. There is no ambiguity, no diplomatic lacework, no UN-friendly euphemism. The world and its uncle have been alerted well in advance about the next flashpoint. This time, there will be no late-night ‘abduction’. No tinpot to run away with the silver spoon. It will all be done in broad daylight, helpfully. Trump does not appreciate the idea of having China and Russia as neighbours. So he will simply annex Greenland—preferably without bullets. Mr Trump, after all, is anti-war.

Don’t forget how, with both Zelenskyy and Putin, he preferred the repertoire of emotional manipulation to ‘bombing for peace’, like his predecessors. Only scolding, cajoling, threatening to dump, showing red eyes, shaking hands. Gaza was more complicated. But anyone can see all he wants, really, is to wage peace, build a few Trump Towers, and walk into a Levantine beach sunset clutching a Nobel Prize and a Piña Colada. Beijing, Moscow did not sign on to the script. Nor Tehran. Their bad.

When Genghis Khan went on his conquests, flattening gumbads across Eurasia, there was no Monroe doctrine. He was not “creating strategic depth” or “securing trade corridors”—those phrases would come centuries later to justify similar behaviour, in better English. Like the chariot-riding Yamnaya four thousand years before him, the gentle Khan was just extending his DDA flat balcony across the Steppe to create some living room for his horses.