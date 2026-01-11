From New York to JNU via Caracas, skipping Dhaka

Despite teaching in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for nearly a quarter of a century—and voluntarily retiring in early 2024—I must confess that I remained somewhat of an alien in ‘planet JNU’. Three recent events confirmed this sense of puzzlement mingled with pique.

The first was the recent outbreak of ‘anti-national’ slogan-shouting of January 6-7 on campus to mark the ‘anniversary’ of the 2020 attack on JNU. I covered that event in my book titled JNU: Nationalism and India’s Uncivil War. Many national leaders and cabinet ministers, including Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, both distinguished JNU alumns, deplored that attack.

So did I. Letting loose thugs and vigilantes on campus to settle political scores is not desirable, especially on a thinking campus such as JNU, with a tradition of vibrant debate and dissent. One of my own former colleagues, who had stepped out of his house to see what was going on, was also injured, albeit not seriously. How can beating up a teacher, that too a bystander, be condoned?

That the JNU Students’ Union, still Leftist, would commemorate the 2020 campus invasion, combined with the US surgical strike in Caracas, is hardly surprising. But should the protesters also raise obnoxious slogans against our prime minister and home minister, as reported in the national media? No. Who raised such slogans and why? Were they JNU-ites or outsiders, infiltrating the campus to foment trouble? Only an impartial inquiry will answer such questions. The pro-government JNU administration is sure to take action if any students are found guilty. If no action is taken, we might assume that the perpetrators cannot be identified, whether deliberately or inexplicably. Politics is murky; JNU politics especially so.