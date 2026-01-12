Why the Caracas formula will not work on Tehran

The US military operation in Venezuela signals a shift in how American power is being exercised in an unsettled international environment. The action was tactically efficient, meticulously planned and executed with overwhelming superiority. Yet, strategic success cannot be assessed by an event’s immediate outcome alone. What matters equally is the precedent created, and the message it sends to allies, adversaries and the strained global order.

In the three decades following the Cold War, American power has often been exercised forcefully, but within differentiated political boundaries. While Washington showed little hesitation in intervening militarily in distant theatres such as West Asia, Af-Pak and parts of Africa, there remained a tacit caution about overt regime-targeting interventions in the western hemisphere and about actions that visibly disregarded alliance sensitivities.

Sovereign capitals were not immune to pressure, but direct enforcement in Latin America had largely receded as an instrument. The Venezuela operation disrupted this pattern. It demonstrated a readiness to cross political thresholds that many had come to regard as settled practice.