A president's abduction and consequences of milquetoast diplomacy

India’s self-positioning in the world of diplomacy, realpolitik and superpower-gaming became clear with its response to the US attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address the issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region. The embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.”

The entire text is anodyne, strenuously crafted to hold no one responsible, no event referenced and no specifics noted. This is neither non-alignment at work nor multi-alignment. It just shows India standing nowhere—not on proud land, or a boat guided or adrift, or straddling two boats tugged apart by different currents, or in charge of the mast.

All countries are watching Venezuela in particular and Latin America in general with “deep concern”, just as they are “closely monitoring the evolving situation”. During conflicts, India has always called for addressing “issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region”. These words are regurgitated, nearly verbatim, following every single time stressor event—except those in the immediate neighbourhood where India stands to gain or lose face or its muscularity seems under threat.