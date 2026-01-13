Reimagining democracy: Making sense of the present with eye on the future

I spent last week with a friend who is one of India's few futurists. The conversation, given my obsessions, mainly focused on politics. I discussed the Narendra Modi regime and pointed to its durability. I noted that Modi has won three rounds of national elections. He has been the prime minister in most people's memory in this young country.

My friend laughed sceptically. He said, “You're wrong on two counts. One, you're too obsessed with Modi.” What we hadn't discussed was the system. “And two”, he said, “as a futurist, I must tell you that your tense is wrong. You're talking about the present. But to even understand the present, you need a sense of the future,” he added academically.

This is why writers like Norwegian sociologist Johan Galtung and Austrian peace campaigner Robert Jungk advise that futurology be taught to the younger generations. They would have a better sense of the alternatives and their imagination would extend to a different sense of power.

My friend then asked to consider an exercise. “One of the things that bothers me is that democracy is too often seen purely as an electoral ritual. One has to see it at a normative level. One has to see the concepts, the language and the institutions that sustain a democracy.” In this context, he pointed out that citizenship has become a nebulous concept. It has a kind of temporariness that it never had before. Sometimes it's even difficult to differentiate between a refugee and a resident.