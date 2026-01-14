Human cost of the gig economy's need for speed

When delivery workers in several major cities logged out of their apps in a coordinated manner near the end of last year, it forced India to confront an uncomfortable truth. While business circles continue to celebrate the emergence of business models that promise speed through technological prowess, the 10-minute delivery proposition must also be seen for what it is: a social experiment whose costs are disproportionately borne by those with the least power to refuse.

For many young urban migrants and new entrants in the labour market, platform work has become a default option rather than a short-term stopgap. Yet, research by the International Labour Organization has consistently noted that this growth has been accompanied by a fundamental reorganisation of work itself, where stable employment is replaced by task-based engagements governed by algorithms.

In this system of management, performance is continuously monitored through delivery times, customer ratings and acceptance rates, while the decision-making remains opaque to workers. Studies under the Oxford Internet Institute’s Fairwork Project show that such opacity generates income volatility and heightens workers’ dependence on platform-determined incentives. The health and cost implications are borne by the workers rather than the firms that profit from these systems.

Against this backdrop, the recent log-outs must be understood as a sign of structural strain. They raise pressing questions about how India’s platform economy is governed, who absorbs the costs of speed, and whether the current regulatory frameworks are equipped to deal with the form of work.