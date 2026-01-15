Growing need to heal the world as one family

Every country’s health system requires an optimal number of doctors, nurses, midwives, technicians, other allied professionals and frontline health workers. Such ‘health workers’ provide a wide range of services in community as well as institutional settings. From birth to death, virtually every individual accesses some of these services.

As the global population grows and extends its life expectancy, there is a growing need for a larger health workforce to meet a wider range of healthcare needs. The World Health Organization estimates a global shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030. The low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) of Africa and Asia will be most affected by the shortages. Among healthcare professionals, nurses will be in greatest shortage.

Globally, this shortage has arisen from underinvestment in health workforce education and professional development. High-income countries (HICs) have, over the past 70 years, resorted to recruitment of trained health workers from LMICs to cover gaps in their health workforce. Higher salaries, better working conditions, skill enhancement, appealing socio-cultural milieu, and educational opportunities for children acted as ‘pull’ factors, while poorly resourced and badly governed health systems as well socio-political instability in some countries acted as ‘push’ factors propelling health worker migration.

To address challenge of growing global inequities in health workforce availability, the WHO framed the Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel. This voluntary code, adopted by all WHO members at the 63rd World Health Assembly in 2010, called upon ‘destination countries’—mostly high-income ones—to adopt ethical practices for recruiting health workers from ‘source countries’—mostly LMICs—and protect their rights while ensuring that health systems of the source countries are not drained of the workforce needed to meet their needs.