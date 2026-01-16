Green outcomes from the red budget folder

Time was when November was one of the most pleasant months in Delhi, with just the whiff of winter in a city of extreme weathers. Not anymore. Foul air has replaced the aroma of roasted peanuts and chhole bhature as conversation starters in the national capital. Citizens have traded their old Celcius talk for a new set of numbers to moan about. Today, the air quality index regularly announced on TV triggers sighs and protests.

Environmental issues have clearly hit India’s political mainstream. Public protests erupted not only on the AQI that reached hazardous levels, but also on a new height-based definition of the Aravalli hills, sparking fears of illegal mining and environmental harm and forcing the government to backtrack despite a qualified Supreme Court sanction. A furore over water contamination deaths in Indore, showcased as India’s cleanest municipal zone, followed.

The environment ministry faced howls as the new year dawned after it amended guidelines to allow forest zones to have commercial plantations by private entities. The death of environment crusader Madhav Gadgil rang a sombre note on the importance of sustainability.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets various interest groups to craft her annual budget for the new financial year, it is time to ask if environmental outcomes should be highlighted in the budgetary numbers so that we can take note of what the government is doing (or not) for sustainability in the world’s most populous and fastest-growing economy.