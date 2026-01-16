When dust settles on the shadow war waged in Iran

What began as protests against soaring inflation and currency collapse across Iranian cities on December 28 quickly evolved into broader political demands, including calls for reform and, in some quarters, regime change, posing the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. As confrontations escalated, violence by protestors and the authorities claimed lives, underscoring the gravity of the moment.

Donald Trump’s response was characteristically forceful. Posting on social media platform Truth Social, he warned that the US was “locked and loaded” should Iranian security forces continue killing protesters. Behind the rhetoric, however, lies a more calculated posture: Washington has reinforced its naval presence in the region, imposed new punitive tariffs on governments engaging with Tehran and kept the option of military intervention conspicuously on the table—without signalling imminent action.

The central question confronting regional and global powers is not whether Iran will collapse tomorrow, but what the consequences would be if a long-running pressure campaign—combining economic sanctions, domestic unrest, the persistent threat of force, and Israel’s two-decades-long shadow war—ultimately succeeds in toppling the Islamic Republic. While Tehran has survived repeated crises, the convergence of pressures in 2025-26 marks a departure from anything it has previously faced.

Why things are different this time is that, by December 2025, the US dollar had surged to nearly 145,000 Iranian tomans, inflation stood at 42.2 percent, food prices had risen 72 percent, and healthcare costs by 50 percent from the previous year. Compounding these pressures was Iran’s declining regional influence following the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria—long regarded as Tehran’s most crucial Arab ally.