The crisis of relationship recession

Recently, we have had a number of media personalities and social media influencers weighing in on marriage—with some even calling it “an outdated institution”. It reflects changing value systems and the relationship recession that today’s world faces.

Even a few decades ago, marriage was considered a sine qua non for every young man and woman in India, arranged by families within the community. Children were considered a safety network that would support parents in old age and perpetuate the bloodlines. Problems in relationships were often swept under the carpet, although legislation was introduced to tackle conspicuous maladies like dowry and domestic violence. Women often found themselves in an unequal relationship, with little access to economic resources and mobility.

In recent years, the reach of education and employment of women has proved to be a game-changer. Across the globe, women have begun to focus on personal goals and financial independence. They have become empowered, spell out their terms and evaluate options before entering into relationships. There is an increase in the average age of marriage for both men and women, especially in urban India. Child marriage, although illegal, is still prevalent in pockets of rural India.

The stigma that was attached to single, unmarried and childless women is less evident today. The main reason is that more women are gainfully employed, take risks and enjoy social mobility. They make investment decisions, care for ageing parents, travel solo and navigate life on their terms. All this would have been considered an aberration a couple of decades ago. Today’s women do not merely subscribe to the roles thrust upon them by societal expectations.