Changing political skylines of Mumbai

Mumbai has always been important in national politics—even before Independence, and more so in the post-Independence period. Once, the fates of Maharashtra and Gujarat—together, as parts of Bombay State till 1960—were anchored to this port city. Later, Mumbai became central to the demand for a separate linguistic state, as leaders of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement (1956-1960) gave the call for “Mumbai saha Maharashtra” (Maharashtra with Mumbai), despite facing violent police action. Before the new state was carved out on May 1, 1960, the central government even considered making Mumbai a Union Territory or giving it to Gujarat. But Mumbai remained with Maharashtra.

Given this intense formative history linked to identity, the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election can be viewed as a major blow to the Marathi identity of the country’s richest municipality. The Shiv Sena’s loss of the BMC after almost three decades is seen less as a loss of resources and more as the erosion of a bastion of the ‘Marathi manoos’ (Marathi person). The tussle appears to be over the city’s identity, shaped since Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena displaced the Congress in 1997.

One has to delve into the city’s political economy and spatial distribution to understand how these elections may determine the future of state and national politics. Among the most notable factors is how the city’s neoliberal economic model has given an upper hand to the non-Marathi-speaking population—specifically, the Gujarati-Marwari business community. While many of Mumbai’s non-Marathi ghettos are swanky, they offer limited mobility for Marathi speakers because of prohibitive costs and relatively low average community incomes. Those who have not yet been forced to migrate to other municipalities within the Greater Mumbai Metropolitan Region remain confined to older buildings and chawls.