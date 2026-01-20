From Karbala to Tehran: Iran and the weight of moral authority

Iran today is arguing not with the world, but with the moral promise that once gave its revolution meaning. In Nahjul Balagha, that luminous compendium of sermons, letters and aphorisms attributed to Imam Ali and central to Shi’a ethical and political thought, the message is unambiguous: a State may survive many things, but it cannot long survive injustice.

It is this question of injustice—felt, remembered and shouted—that hangs over Iran’s streets. And it is in this register that the exiled Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah—once described as the ‘clown’ prince’—has claimed that what is underway is not simply unrest, but revolution.

At a time when images struggle to escape digital blackouts, when funerals turn into protests and when fear has returned to public life as a governing instrument, the Islamic Republic confronts a reckoning that is political and moral. Reports of sweeping repression, mass arrests, harsh sentencing and killings on a scale that shocks even a society long familiar with State coercion have shifted the crisis from unrest to rupture. What is unfolding is no longer only a confrontation between the State and the street. It is a contest over legitimacy itself.

The immediate triggers are brutally ordinary: fuel shocks, food prices, wages that do not stretch and an economy that has turned daily life into calculation. Demonstrations that began in provincial towns have spread to major cities, drawing in students, bazaar merchants, oil-sector workers and clerical families. In the bazaars of Isfahan and Tabriz, shopkeepers have shuttered stores. In oil-producing Khuzestan, workers have staged stoppages over unpaid wages and water scarcity. Inflation has hovered near 40 percent for much of the past two years, while youth unemployment remains stubbornly high.