Tearing pages off an old book

The decision to indefinitely postpone the announcement of the 2025 Sahitya Akademi Awards marks a significant moment in India’s cultural and constitutional life. Not because it disrupts an awards cycle, but because it exposes the fragile condition of institutional autonomy in an era where the language of reform is increasingly deployed to justify executive supervision over domains that were deliberately placed at a distance from political power.
The Sahitya Akademi was conceived as an autonomous cultural body precisely because literary judgement, to retain legitimacy, must be insulated from the compulsions of the State, the pressures of ideology and the transient priorities of governments. Its authority rests not on statute alone, but on a carefully evolved architecture of peer review, jury-based evaluation and procedural independence, which together ensure that literary merit is not subordinated to administrative convenience or political alignment.
It is this architecture that now stands compromised.
On December 18, 2025, the Akademi was scheduled to announce the winners of its annual awards following the jury’s deliberations and executive board processes. That announcement was halted following an intervention from the Union culture ministry, which reportedly invoked a newly articulated memorandum of understanding and an ongoing exercise to restructure award procedures. Whatever the administrative reasoning offered, the timing of this intervention is constitutionally and institutionally consequential, for it occurred not before the commencement of the selection process, but after its completion.
This distinction is not semantic. It goes to the heart of institutional governance. Procedural reform introduced prospectively enhances legitimacy. Procedural control imposed retrospectively erodes it. When an executive authority asserts the right to pause, review or withhold the outcomes of an autonomous process after juries have concluded their work, it converts autonomy into a revocable privilege rather than a guaranteed principle.
The defence relies on a familiar logic of contemporary governance—that public funding justifies enhanced oversight, that efficiency demands harmonisation, and that national institutions must align with broader developmental objectives articulated under the rubric of Viksit Bharat. Yet, this logic conflates accountability with control and mistakes institutional independence for administrative looseness. In a constitutional democracy, funding is a means of support, not an instrument of discipline.
What makes the present episode particularly troubling is not merely the act of intervention, but the opacity that surrounds it. The MoU has not been made public. The scope of the ministry’s claimed consultative authority remains undefined. There has been no clear statement on whether jury recommendations stand inviolate or they are now subject to executive review. In the absence of such clarity, the damage to credibility is already done, regardless of the eventual outcome.
Literary institutions do not derive authority solely from their final decisions, but from the confidence that those decisions are reached without fear, favour or subsequent revision. Once that confidence is shaken, the chilling effect extends far beyond a single awards cycle. Juries begin to internalise caution. Administrators preempt potential disapproval. Writers recalibrate ambition. The erosion of freedom occurs not through prohibition, but through anticipation.
This episode must also be situated within a broader pattern. Across sectors, autonomous institutions have experienced a gradual but unmistakable contraction of their functional independence, often justified through procedural rationales that appear neutral on the surface but operate asymmetrically in practice. Universities, research bodies, cultural institutions and even statistical agencies have witnessed similar expansions of executive discretion, where oversight quietly evolves into supervision, and supervision into influence.
The ideological framing of Viksit Bharat plays a critical role in normalising this shift. Development is no longer presented as a plural, contested process shaped by democratic negotiation, but as a unified national project requiring institutional discipline and ideological coherence. In such a framework, dissent becomes inefficiency, disagreement becomes obstruction and autonomy becomes an inconvenience to be managed.
This stands in sharp contrast to India’s constitutional imagination, which treated autonomous institutions as democratic safeguards rather than administrative redundancies. They were designed to generate independent knowledge, critical culture and intellectual plurality, precisely because these domains cannot be subordinated to executive preference without impoverishing the republic itself.
Tamil Nadu’s intellectual and political history offers a compelling counter-narrative. The Dravidian movement understood that culture and literature are not decorative appendages of power, but instruments of social critique and emancipation. Periyar’s uncompromising rationalism, C N Annadurai’s insistence on linguistic dignity, and M Karunanidhi’s lifelong engagement with literature as a political and ethical force all rested on the conviction that ideas must remain free to unsettle authority. That tradition continues under Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government, which has consistently defended institutional dignity, pluralism and intellectual freedom as non-negotiable democratic values.
Tamil Nadu has responded to this moment with principled leadership. Stalin has announced a new state literary award recognising writers in seven non-Hindi Indian languages, a move that is both symbolic and structurally significant. This intervention is not merely a cultural gesture. It is a political statement against the creeping centralisation that has hollowed out institutions like the Sahitya Akademi.
By foregrounding linguistic plurality and decentralised recognition, Tamil Nadu has positioned itself at the forefront of resistance to the Centre’s dilution of cultural federalism. This is entirely consistent with the Dravidian movement’s long-standing insistence that language, literature and culture must remain outside the reach of homogenising national projects. Under the Dravidian model, literature is not disciplined into conformity. It is allowed to breathe, dissent and flourish.
Viewed through this lens, the Sahitya Akademi episode is not an isolated bureaucratic dispute, but a warning signal. If a national literary institution can be asked to suspend its judgement after completing it, then the boundaries protecting institutional autonomy have already been breached. The question is no longer whether interference will occur, but how routinely it will be accepted.
The remedy lies not in confrontation, but in constitutional discipline. The culture ministry must make the MoU public, clearly define the limits of its authority and categorically affirm that jury selections of autonomous institutions are not subject to executive review. Any reform of procedures must apply only prospectively, with full stakeholder consultation, and without retroactive effect.
A developed nation is not measured solely by infrastructure, digital capacity, or administrative efficiency. It is measured by the confidence with which it allows institutions to function independently of power, and by its willingness to accept intellectual outcomes that may be inconvenient, uncomfortable or dissenting. If Viksit Bharat is to represent genuine democratic maturity, it must learn to practice restraint.
Literature does not require the State’s guidance. It requires the State’s distance.
Thamizhachi Thangapandian | MP from South Chennai and member of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports
(Views are personal)