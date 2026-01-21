BJP blares the bugle for Bengal battle

After the splendid BJP-NDA victory at the local body polls in Maharashtra, all eyes are now on West Bengal. While addressing a rally in Malda last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi minced no words in appealing to voters to break the nexus of infiltrators with those in office. He cautioned people about demographic balance being disturbed at some places in the state. In a way, PM Modi has blown the poll bugle and clearly set BJP’s campaign agenda.

Remember the situation in West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took charge in 2011? When she entered Writers’ Building, political analysts had ascribed Banerjee’s victory to five key factors—a strong anti-incumbency sentiment after 34 years of Left Front rule; her pro-farmer campaign against the forcible takeover of land at Nandigram and Singur; criminalisation of grassroots politics; near absence of governance in Maoist-dominated areas that had alienated tribal communities; and massive corruption and mismanagement hobbling the state’s economy.

Ironically, after 15 years, Banerjee’s government is facing an equally severe anti-incumbency sentiment for almost the same reasons. Criminalisation of politics has increased manifold, thanks to the Trinamool Congress sheltering the lumpen elements who had deserted the Left Front. Besides, corruption and misgovernance have made deeper inroads into statecraft under her rule.

After the TMC came to power, the problem of illegal infiltration along the Bangladesh border became even more severe, a trend recorded by security agencies and reports. According to an official response to a parliamentary question raised in Lok Sabha in March 2016, a total of 1,009 cases of illegal infiltration had been registered in 2013 in West Bengal and 2,815 persons had been apprehended. In 2015, the latter figure went up to 3,296. As several reports have pointed out, West Bengal has emerged as the largest gateway for infiltration from Bangladesh. Sadly, the state government has always dismissed the issue as the Border Security Force’s responsibility.