The contests that will define 2026 poll scape

The year gone by will be enshrined in the BJP’s annals for its spectacular success in two state polls, Delhi and Bihar, which it convincingly wrested against great odds. The new year began with a near-sweep in the prized Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, where it seemed not so long ago that the BJP was doomed to be subordinate to old ally Shiv Sena.

For the BJP, a victory is just that—whether it is for a local body, state assembly or parliament—meant to be celebrated as not just something politically significant but as a morale booster. A message to the cadre to keep working because bigger triumphs are in sight if they keep at it. But this year, the BJP needs a stronger stimulant because most of the year’s elections might be more daunting for it than the ones just past. Up for grabs are three states where success has eluded it so far: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Data from the previous assembly elections in the states afford clues to the tasks before the BJP. Of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, the saffron party won just 77 of the 188 it contested in 2021 and registered a vote share of 39 percent. In contrast, victor Trinamool Congress walked away with 213 seats and a poll percentage of more than 48 percent.

Of Tamil Nadu’s 188 seats it contested in 2021, the DMK romped home with 133 and a vote share of 38 percent, while its ally Congress picked up 18 seats with 4 percent of the votes. The BJP won just four of the 20 seats it fought, cornering a bit less than 3 percent votes. In Kerala, the BJP was out for a duck despite contesting 115 seats and notching up more than 11 percent of the votes.