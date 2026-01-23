Thaw in Arctic, meltdown in Alps

Who could have expected that news of the end of the world would be broadcast not from the UN General Assembly or a parliament, but from a talk-shop run by an NGO set up by an engineer? That’s what Davos is, actually. And who could have expected that 1970s’ vintage Václav Havel would be invoked to make sense of the news? Or that the news peg would be Arctic Greenland, whose vicinity has been in the news only because global warming is shrinking the permanent ice pack, with consequences for global weather? Only the Russians are pleased because their northern ports may become all-weather, and anyway, they’re tired of being cold and dreaming of holidays in Goa and Pattaya.

The Arctic is also important for aviation, and found its place in culture in Arlo Guthrie’s 1969 hit ‘Coming into Los Angeles’, which described his flight amid a planeload of chickens: “Coming in from London from over the pole/ Flying in a big airliner.” During the Cold War, ballistic missile flight paths between the US and the USSR also passed over those regions, hence the strategic importance of US assets in Greenland. But the Cold War is long over and though Moscow still owns more nukes, Russia is not the same as the USSR. In contrast, Xi’s China is greater than Mao and Deng’s China. The geopolitical landscape has changed.

Canadian PM Mark Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen turned a page in world affairs when they said at Davos that the crisis over Greenland and Nato is not a temporary aberration, and that the rules-based system and the idea of global governance are already history. Carney quoted Havel’s 1978-79 samizdat essay, ‘The Power of the Powerless’, which had travelled underground to Poland, where it provided the moral basis of the Solidarity movement.

Carney quoted Havel’s parable of a grocer who puts up a sign on his shop window every day that says: “Workers of the world unite.” Neither the grocer nor the observers believe in the Marxist slogan, but he puts it up in a ritual of compliance. The ritual is observed by all, and their mass compliance props up the totalitarian state.