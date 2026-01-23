When silence is golden, it's a folly to be verbose

The speech Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos has become popular. In social media parlance, it went viral though it was no contagion. On the other hand, it was like announcing vaccine trials for the rapaciousness and provocations of President Donald Trump, who is trying to reshape the US in his own image. Carney’s was the first official announcement of the end of the world order as we knew it.

“Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney declared with the ease of a historian. There was a quiet dignity and extraordinary clarity in the language he employed. There was no trace of mourning and complaining, but only an urgency to formulate a pragmatic future. “We know the old order is not coming back. We shouldn’t mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy, but we believe that from the fracture we can build something bigger, better, stronger, more just,” he said.

At the end, Carney said it was time for the world’s “middle powers” to pull down the pretence that we had put up, which conveniently suppressed “the risks of extreme global integration”. He made it sound more like a convenient exhibition of loyalty to a mafioso led by bigger economies and greater powers. There was no need to continue with the pretence because the gloves were off: “In a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favour, or combine to create a third path with impact.”

Since 1991, India too had put up the show Carney referred to. But now that there is a broad agreement that it should be pulled down, the question is how does one do it—loudly or quietly? Should it be done by engaging Trump on every provocative statement, matching him word for word, following every twist and feeding a gathering storm? Or, should one ignore the bullying with a mesh and wisdom of silence while working firmly towards an alternative path of impact, as Carney suggested.