Faithline | Shankarabharanam's grace

Long live the Republic, dear readers. Our national anthem is based on Raga Shankarabharanam, and I thought you might like to revisit some of the legends about it, deeply enshrined in our shared cultural history. Shankarabharanam corresponds to the Bilawal thaat in Hindustani music, and to the C Major scale in Western music.

Shankarabharanam means ‘the ornament of Shiva’. It is a healing raga in music therapy. Its vibrations are found to ‘cure mental illness, soothe the turbulent mind and restore peace and harmony’, which last feels most appropriate for our national anthem. Its healing power is considered a direct boon from Lord Shiva, who is the Vaidishvar, or god of doctors.

One hoary story from the Brahmanda Purana goes that Sage Narada wandered by Bhadragiri, the old name for Hosur in Tamil Nadu. There, he chanced upon a charming Shiv lila. The Lord had found great delight in the verdant beauty of Bhadragiri. Wanting to lure Devi Parvati there from Kailash, he turned himself into an iridescent iguana. She saw the beautiful creature sporting in the sunlight from afar. Whisking herself to Bhadragiri, Parvati began chasing the iguana. It teased her by running fast and slow. She managed to touch just the tip of its tail, and instantly her body was flooded with the beautiful green of ancient Bhadragiri.

She thus acquired the name ‘Maragatha Valli’, meaning the emerald-hued creeper or vine (valli, or vine, is also ‘lata’). Narada went to Lord Brahma to ask for an explanation. He was delighted to learn about this playful lila that further layered the presence of the gods in the land. He went back and played Raga Shankarabharanam on Mahathe, his divine veena. Hearing his favourite raga played so beautifully, the Lord blessed Narada, who went away ecstatic to have obtained a peep into this play of the gods.