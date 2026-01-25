Upholding the Republic strong, just and equal

Every year, as we celebrate our journey as a Republic, we renew our resolve to ensure that India’s forward march is imbued with a sense of justice at all levels of governance. That India’s voice is heard globally for the values of the Republic that it embraces. We also seek to ensure that our institutional mechanisms, which have served us all these years, stand firm and tall, and that central to our Republic’s march forward is to ensure that, unlike the privileged few, access to opportunities and resources is available to those deprived.

It is, therefore, a time both for celebration and reflection. Our Constitution provided a roadmap for achieving a just political system, but more fundamentally, social and economic equality. It is for this reason that the Directive Principles of State Policy seek to ensure that the community’s resources are not concentrated in a few hands.

The nation faced several crises in 1950. Only around 18 percent of India’s population was literate. The country was bereft of an industrial base. A large part of our population was below the poverty line. Social inequalities were all pervasive, and the colonial power had exploited our resources. The task was Herculean.

Our visionary Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru dreamt of a strong and resurgent India. He visualised the emergence of modern science and technology as the only way of altering the lives and outlook of our people. He realised that large-scale scientific and industrial projects would need trained manpower. Towards this, he established India’s first-ever Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur in 1950. Four more IITs came up by 1961, one each in Bombay, Madras, Kanpur and Delhi. Today, the IITs are ranked among the top 200 universities in the world.