Convergence by necessity, not convenience

At a time when the international system is marked by flux, ambiguity and shifting alignments—when yesterday’s partners appear transactional and today’s adversaries selectively cooperative—the coming together of India and the European Union carries particular significance. The convergence of two mature political systems, each accustomed to strategic restraint and long-term calculation, is not incidental.

That the EU leadership has been invited as a collective to India’s Republic Day—an invitation New Delhi extends with deliberate care—signals a mutual recognition that stability, reliability and strategic autonomy are emerging as valued currencies in an uncertain world. The leaders’ presence should be read less as ceremonial symbolism and more as a reflection of converging strategic compulsions. This convergence is not driven by ideological alignment or historical intimacy, but by necessity—economic, geopolitical and systemic—on both sides.

India today operates in a far more fragmented global environment than even a decade ago. Its strategic engagements across regions remain active, but increasingly constrained by competing priorities and structural limits. Russia continues to be significant for India, not as an ideological partner, but as a critical defence supplier and a long-standing balancer in the China equation. Even as India diversifies its defence procurement, the depth and legacy of this relationship cannot be wished away without incurring strategic risk.

West Asia, meanwhile, presents a different complexity. India has successfully built parallel relationships with competing regional actors—Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. This balancing act has served Indian interests well, but it also limits the scope for deeper strategic alignment with any single regional bloc. West Asia is an arena of engagement, not anchorage, and it’s changing at a dynamic speed. The challenge thrown up by the issue regarding the Gaza Board of Peace exemplifies the type of complex choices India faces.