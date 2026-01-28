Abandoning restraint when the world is on edge

Putin’s distinct preference is to avoid a new arms race in an environment that will make intentions harder to read and crises harder to manage. He would rather concentrate on his hugely ambitious project to build on the phenomenal success he

has achieved through the past quarter century to rebuild his country that was on its back. Today, Russia’s economy is doing better than most Western ones, and Putin would rather finish the Ukraine war and work on a new phase of nation-building anchored on a decent relationship with the US, which, he is convinced, is possible during the Trump presidency.

However, the big question remains: can Trump deliver? A telling example would be returning the Russian diplomatic properties in the US that Barack Obama confiscated when he was left with just a fortnight to retire in January 1996, conniving with a vicious plot by the American Deep State to complicate ties with Russia. Michael Flynn, the national security advisor designate for the incoming presidency, telephoned the Russian ambassador and prevailed upon him not to retaliate as Trump intended to reverse Obama’s decision. Trump completed his first term in 2021 and is now in the second year of his second presidency, but hasn’t been able to return the properties to the Russians. He doesn’t even want to talk about it.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked last week, “Trump is an experienced politician, one who bases his approaches on the principles of harsh, ruthless business, and he defends his interests first and foremost, and the interests of his country. The methods he uses do not quite correspond with our approach to a multi-polar world. Trump is still a proponent of bringing everyone to their knees, of solving everything through force. He says he uses force to make his decisions. In our view, he bends others to his will. And those who bend will continue to bend. The main thing is not to do this ourselves.”