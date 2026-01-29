Need to recalibrate the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 represents the most substantive legislative recalibration of India’s insolvency framework since the Code’s enactment in 2016. Borne out of nearly a decade of operational experience, stakeholder consultations and an evolving judicial landscape, the Bill is an attempt to address procedural bottlenecks, resolve contentious legal interpretations and introduce mechanisms for complex insolvencies.

While its objectives—to expedite resolutions, enhance creditor confidence and maximise asset value—are laudable, a critical analysis of its provisions reveals a complex interplay of welcome clarifications and experimental frameworks that warrant careful scrutiny by the select committee to which it has been referred.

A primary strength of the 2025 Bill lies in its decisive intervention to resolve ambiguities created by conflicting judicial interpretations. The proposed amendment to mandate the admission of insolvency applications under Section 7 is a direct legislative response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Vidarbha Industries Power (2022), which had introduced an element of judicial discretion at the admission stage. Removing the discretion is crucial for curbing dilatory tactics and shortening the adjudicatory process.

The Bill introduces a strict 14-day timeline for the adjudicating authority to admit or reject the application. Should the authority fail to issue an order within this period, it must detail written reasons for the delay.