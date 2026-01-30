Clubbing anew to old chants

When none less than the Prime Minister takes note of ‘bhajan clubbing’, it is time to deconstruct the cool. Speaking in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast last week, he called it a powerful blend of devotion, culture, spirituality and modernity, mentioning Gen-Z to make sure the young and the restless heard him out.

Trendy bhajans are not exactly new to me, though the phrase and the more evolved structure are. When large groups, especially of youngsters, come together in a community event to sing praises to gods, bhajan clubbing gets the ‘sober rave’ tag in a Hindu package. What is new is the high-energy and nightclub-like atmosphere along with a no-alcohol, all-clean feel.

We now have fancily-named bhajan groups like Backstage Siblings and Keshavam. What’s more, their concerts carry ticket prices that resemble club gigs. They are not your everyday free session at the local temple.

The phenomenon took me on a reverse swing in time.

I had my own brush with bhajan cool in the 1970s and 80s when The Beatles era spawned its early seeds. Guitarist George Harrison embraced Hinduism with a zeal that coincided with the rise of the Hare Krishna movement. As a youngster, I heard 'I am missing you', produced by Harrison, composed by Pandit Ravi Shankar and sung by the sitarist’s sister-in-law Lakshmi Shankar. The song expressed a longing to encounter Lord Krishna with English lyrics: “Though I can’t see you, I hear your flute all the while.” Frankly, I found it somewhat amusing, though melodic, and not quite spiritual, especially as it played as part of Western pop music shows on All India Radio.