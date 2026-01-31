Budgeting for India’s public sector giants

In a striking reversal of trend during the last decade, central public sector undertakings have emerged as an engine of profitability and growth for the exchequer. They have posted record-breaking earnings for the common shareholders and generated substantial dividends and royalties for the government, while preserving their reputation as a source of stable and remunerative employment for millions of Indians.

At the same time, their potential in handholding state PSUs and skilling Indian youth remains untapped. Also, now they are up against serious challenges posed by the new technologies like artificial intelligence, as well as the green transition necessitated by UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and EU’s carbon tax on exports. Budget 2026 can help harness the real potential of these recently-awakened giants and prepare them for the new challenges.

CPSU earnings have quadrupled over the last decade. In 2024-25, their total net profits exceeded Rs 5 lakh crore. The combined net income of oil companies such as Indian Oil, ONGC, BPCL and HPCL stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, even as a fall in oil prices dented the profits of upstream and downstream firms. As of December 31, 2025, petroleum accounted for 8.4 percent of India’s gross exports and 20.8 percent of the country’s refinery production of petroleum, oil and lubricants.

Non-oil CPSUs also registered robust profitability in 2024-25, with a net income of Rs 3.95 lakh crore. Meanwhile, PSU banks posted record profits of Rs 1.78 lakh crore. SBI’s profits alone crossed Rs 79,000 crore. Exports of the defence CPSUs reached a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the year. Indeed, the efficiency gains are broad-based, spanning the banking, defence and infrastructure sectors.