Time for consistency and calculated policy risks in Budget

As the deficit ratio falls, government’s ‘crowding out’ reduces further. The demand for government bonds from banks, pension and insurance funds as well as retail investors grows broadly in line with the economy. The government also has significant non-market borrowing (via small savings schemes), which is currently growing much faster than assumed in the last budget. If this were to persist, market borrowings next year can come in below what bond markets expect.

A challenge for the government and the RBI is that the benefits from politically difficult but necessary fiscal discipline are not adequately flowing through to the cost of capital in the economy: bond yields have risen in recent months despite rate cuts and continuing fiscal discipline. While there are many factors driving this anomaly, the government can help address a few of these. It must reduce the average maturity of bonds it issues and raise the share of treasury bills in its borrowing plan. The transition to just-in-time transfers to states, while well-intended, has caused disruptions in financial markets, and necessitates better management of the government’s own cash balances.

While the budget arithmetic may afford limited flexibility, the second part of the budget speech can provide excitement. Given the need to sustain strong growth for the next few decades, a period of stability is also an opportunity to take some policy risks. It is unwise to drive a broken car fast on a bumpy road; but with a new car, one can take risks to get faster to the destination.

The Economic Survey believes reforms can lift India’s potential growth to 7 percent from the earlier 6.5 percent despite the headwinds from global fragility, tariff uncertainty, AI-driven vulnerabilities and capital flow volatility. This is in line with our earlier estimates, but higher than the 6-6.5 percent assumption most forecasters worked with. The survey notes that State capacity is a binding constraint and prescribes a shift from a control-oriented regulatory state to a capability-driven enabling state.

An important area of reform needs to be urbanisation: the survey flags it as both an opportunity and a constraint, demanding governance, land use, digital and financing reforms to unlock productivity. Urban transformation is likely to define India’s productivity trajectory and institutional reforms, like in governance, zoning and finance, are as important as physical infrastructure. As per the UN, India’s effective urban population is already larger than China’s—this shapes labour markets, infrastructure demand and housing needs. However, ‘official’ urbanisation is a fraction of that number and lags other middle-income countries.

(Views are personal)

Neelkanth Mishra

Chief Economist at Axis Bank and part-time member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council