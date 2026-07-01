When violence is embedded in the geography

The ethnic conflict in Manipur has reached a point from where there is no tangible way left than to turn back. For the sake of those exposed to mayhem, hopefully this will be the case. To still not think of reconciliation and healing even at this juncture would be a betrayal of an innate Freudian death wish in them all.

Till February 7, on the edge of completing three years on May 3, the conflict was largely confined to two ethnic groups, the Meiteis in the Imphal valley and the Kuki-Zo group of tribes, who are spread thin across all districts of the state and are concentrated in the lower hills surrounding the central Imphal valley.

After February 7, the Nagas who live on the higher reaches of the mountains were dragged into the conflict in a big way, complicating the equation. It started with a brawl that took place at Litan, a foothill village along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, in which a Tangkhul Naga private tutor returning after taking an evening class ran into two drunk Kuki youth, who took offence at him pointing his torch at them and badly beat him up.

Patch-up efforts fell through for reasons that differ, depending on which side is offering the explanation. By February 9, open confrontations exploded and spread. It also rekindled dangerous old frictions between the Kukis and the Zeliangrong Nagas in Kangpokpi and Tamenglong districts.