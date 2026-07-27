If Congress wants debate, Parliament is waiting

Sonia Gandhi’s article, “An Education System’s Collapse, Young India’s Trauma”, is long on rhetoric but remarkably short on accountability. It seeks to indict the Government while ignoring the most important fact: Parliament is in session, the prime minister has announced a Bill to strengthen India’s legal framework against paper leaks, and Congress, led by the article’s author, has spent the last four days disrupting proceedings instead of debating the legislation.

There is an obvious contradiction here. One cannot demand parliamentary deliberation through a newspaper editorial while preventing it inside Parliament. Laws are made in the House, not on opinion pages. Editorials do not prosecute those who leak examination papers, restore students’ lost academic years or strengthen institutions. Legislation does. If Congress believes it has a better solution to protect India’s students, it should bring its amendments to Parliament instead of substituting slogans for serious legislative engagement.

The central accusation in Sonia Gandhi’s article is that the Modi government has deliberately evaded accountability on education. The record suggests the opposite. When the NEET examination was compromised, the government did not defend a tainted process. It cancelled the examination, conducted one of the largest re-examinations in India’s history for over 22 lakh candidates, ensured admissions were not delayed, transferred the investigation to the CBI, secured arrests, and announced stronger legal safeguards, including fast-track courts.